Tripartite MoU on earth science studies

ITANAGAR, 27 Feb: The state’s Centre for Earth Sciences & Himalayan Studies (CES&HS), the Oil India Limited (OIL), and the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) inked a tripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU) on 25 February to pursue applied earth science-related studies in India, with focus on Arunachal Pradesh and the Northeast region.

The MoU has been signed to put in place “a formal framework for fostering collaboration in the field of applied seismo-geophysical and geological research in the field of exploration and exploitation of geothermal energy and other aspects of earth sciences studies for driving innovation and excellence,” the CES&HS informed in a release.

Another MoU was signed between Goa-based National Centre for Polar & Ocean Research and the CES&HS to “take up glaciers lake outburst floods studies and monitor the melting glaciers as per of cryosphere studies in Arunachal Pradesh,” it added.

Meanwhile, union earth sciences minister Kiren Rijiju inaugurated “the Daporijo permanent seismological observatory and a heliport aviation weather observation system for the Northeast region,” the release informed, adding that he also laid the foundation stones for two Doppler weather radars for western and eastern Arunachal to “predict the precise weather phenomenon of the state.”

Terming the day “historic,” Rijiju said that “the development of scientific infrastructures in this remote area signifies India’s commitment towards advancement of science and technology in the country.”

The permanent seismic station in Daporijo is the ninth such station, after Bomdila in West Kameng district, and is the 160th station in India. It will detect and monitor earthquake activities, since Arunachal falls under active Seismic Zone V.

“The heliport observing weather station for the Northeast region has been installed for 11 stations, out of which eight systems are located in Naharlagun, Namsai, Daporijo, Bhalukpong, Roing, Koloriang, Anini and Miao in Arunachal, while one each has been installed in Kohima (Nagaland), Shillong (Meghalaya), and Aizawl (Mizoram).

“These observing systems are designed and developed by the India meteorological department, and they capture data and convert text weather data to voice and communicates to airborne pilots up to 50 to 100 kms range for deciding to land at a particular heliport/airport at every 15 minutes’ interval,” the CES&HS said.

The signing ceremony was also attended by MLAs, senior state government officials and the CMD of Oil India Ltd, besides others, it said.