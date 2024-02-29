First edition of state folk music & dance festival begins at Namsai

NAMSAI, 28 Feb: The first edition of the two days ‘Folk Music and Dance Festival of Arunachal Pradesh’ began here in Namsai district on Wednesday.

The two-day festival will feature performances by 18 indigenous folk musical dance groups and 5 folk musical bands of the state. The three selected teams will perform alongside 12 other cultural troupes participating from various states of India at the ‘Bharat Lok Sangeet – Arunachal Utsav 2024’ on 2 and 3 March.

It is an initiative of the Arunachal government as part of its endeavour towards cultural preservation in the state.

Addressing the inaugural function of the festival, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein stated that the festival will act as a catalyst

for preserving and promoting indigenous knowledge; thereby contributing significantly to the conservation of unique cultural heritage of the state on a global scale.

Citing the significant contribution of the arts and other cultural industries to the economic development and national identity, DCM Mein urged individual artists to remain actively involved in preserving Arunachal’s cultural heritage.

He further noted that their active participation will play a crucial role in attracting tourists and creating livelihood opportunities in the cultural/entertainment industry of the state.

He also commended the leaders of various “traditional authorities” for their role as custodians of cultural values and heritage in Arunachal Pradesh.

The inaugural session also saw the felicitation of Indian Idol (Season 14) top 7 finalist Obom Tangu by DCM Mein on behalf of Chief Minister Pema Khandu and state government.

MP Tapir Gao, MLAs Gum Tayeng, Laisam Simai, Dasanglu Pul and Jummum Ete Deori, Padmashree Awardee and GI expert Dr. Rajani Kant, NABARD head office chief general manager Partho Saha, NABARD Arunachal regional general manager cum officer in-charge, Damodar Mishra, GI assistant registrar M. Mohammed Habibulla, cultural delegates from different district, among others, attended the inaugural programme. (DCM PR cell)