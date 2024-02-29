Bike lifter arrested

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 28 Feb: The Itanagar Police arrested alleged bike lifter Hiba Kakum alias Garam on 21 February in connection with the Chipmu PS Case No.15/2024 u.s. 379 IPC.

In a press release, Itanagar police informed that on 20 February, a complaint was received from Chimpu that a parked bike was stolen by unknown person from Jullang bridge.

A team was formed led by DySP Kengo Dirchi, Itanagar SDPO inspector N. Nishant, OC Chimpu inspector O. Rongrang, ASI Manish Kumar (IO), ASI Techi Hamo and constable D. Ete under overall supervision of Itanagar SP Rohit Rajbir Singh.

“During investigation, a team was formed and CCTV footage was analyzed with the help of smart city control room to track down the movement of the suspect,” police informed.

Suspect Kakum was arrested from Lorr Putung village, Chimpu with the stolen bike and upon sustainable interrogation, the accused allegedly admitted the crime and revealed his involvement in some other theft cases reported in the ICR, the police further informed.

Police have recovered four numbers of four wheelers and one LPG cylinder from the accused.