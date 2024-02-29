GI certificates handed over to state’s 18 indigenous products

NAMSAI, 28 Feb: Geographical Indication (GI) certificates were conferred upon 18 distinctive products of Arunachal Pradesh during the inaugural session of the state folk music and dance festival here in Namsai district on Wednesday.

Supported by the NABARD-Arunachal Pradesh Regional Office, these GI products epitomize the dedication and talent of the local communities.

The 18 products bestowed with GI certificates include: Khaw Tai (Khamti rice), Apatani textile, Yak churpi, Tangsa textile, Monpa textile, Adi Kekir (ginger), handmade carpet, Monpa handmade paper, Nyishi textile products, Wancho wooden craft, Adi textile, Galo textile, Singpho Phalap (Singpho Tea), Adi apong, Arunachal Pradesh Dao (sword), Annyat millet, Marua apo (Marua millet beverage) and Khamti handloom textile.

These products encapsulate the unique traditions, skills, and natural resources of

Arunachal Pradesh, each narrating a story of heritage and innovation passed down through generations.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who was present in the event, expressed his appreciation for NABARD’s initiative, emphasizing its integral role in rural development activities within the state.

During the event, NABARD regional office general manager Damodar Mishra commended all the applicants for GI certificate and assured continued support for future GI initiatives.

GI expert Padmashree Dr. Rajani Kant, in his remarks, highlighted the vast potential for GI certification among various indigenous products of Arunachal Pradesh. (DCM PR cell)