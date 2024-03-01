APWWS seeks ‘mega legal event’ on IWD

ITANAGAR, 29 Feb: Members of the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) called on Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) Member Secretary Yomge Ado on Thursday and requested him to organise a “mega legal event” on the International Women’s Day (IWD).

“With the goal of reaching out to women in the district, this year the central executive committee of the APWWS, in collaboration with its Ziro (L/Subansiri) branch, is celebrating the occasion in Ziro on 8 March,” it informed in a release.

The team urged the member secretary to make arrangements for “registration, counselling, awareness sessions on women’s laws and rights, and a documentary highlighting various services of the National Legal Services Authority,” it stated in the release, and added that “the member secretary expressed his intent to coordinate with the relevant District Legal Sservices Authority.”

APWWS president Kani Nada Maling said that, “besides celebrating the International Women’s Day, we aim to impart legal literacy to the women and the wider community. Therefore, we approached the APSLSA to support and facilitate in organising the mega legal camp.”