SKAT air show at Donyi Polo airport on 2 March

YUPIA, 29 Feb: The Indian Air Force’s (IAF) Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) is all set to enthral spectators at the upcoming air show at the Donyi Polo airport in Hollongi on 2 March.

The SKAT will be displaying some thrilling, action-packed air display of close formation aerobatics.

Wing Commander Nikhil Bhat, who is coordinating the event, informed that the spectators will also witness aerial manoeuvres by the only nine-aircraft formation aerobatics team of Asia.

“This one-of-a-kind team has carried out numerous displays across India, China, Sri Lanka, Mynamar, Thailand, Singapore, and the UAE.

Through this event we look forward to inspire our youths to join the Indian Air Force,” Bhat said.

Papum Pare DC Jiken Bomjen on Thursday reviewed the preparedness for the air show with the district’s officers, and officers of the Airports Authority of India and the IAF.

Issues related to traffic management, uninterrupted power supply, and water and medical arrangements were reviewed during the meeting.

The air show is being organised by the IAF in collaboration with the Papum Pare district administration.

SP Taru Gusar was also present at the meeting. (DIPRO)