Manipur: Thousands demand scrapping of SoO

IMPHAL, 29 Feb: Thousands of women on Wednesday demonstrated in different parts of Imphal valley, demanding scrapping of the suspension of operations (SoO) agreement between the Centre and Kuki militant groups.

The sit-ins were organised following a call from the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity, a conglomeration of five valley-based civil society organisations.

Demonstrators in Khwairamband Keithel in Imphal raised slogans seeking immediate cancellation of the SoO agreement and for the state assembly to adopt a resolution on revoking the pact.

The SoO agreement was signed by the Centre, the Manipur government and two conglomerates of Kuki militant outfits KNO and UPF. The pact was first signed in 2008 and extended periodically thereafter.

Similar protests were also carried out in Khurai and Wangkhei in Imphal East district, and Singjamei and Uripok in Imphal West district. (PTI)