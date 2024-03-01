TMPK condemns bomb blast in Manipur

ITANAGAR, 29 Feb: The Takam Mising Porin Kebang (TMPK), the Assam-based Mising students’ union, strongly condemned the bomb blast in the office premises of the All Manipur Students’ Union (AMSU), located inside the DM University campus in Imphal, Manipur, last Friday night.

The union said that the bomb blast resulted in the death of a student named Oinam Kenejy, and that another person, Salam Michael, received severe injuries. Both are students of DM College, the union said.

Terming the act “barbaric and a heinous crime,” the TMPK said that “the AMSU, as a pioneer students’ organisation in Manipur, has always maintained a non-political identity and never resorted to any form of violence.”

It strongly urged the Manipur government to bring the perpetrators to book for stringent punishment immediately.

It appealed to all sections of the people to refrain from such heinous acts.

“We stand in solidarity with the AMSU and extend our deepest and most profound sympathy to the bereaved family,” the TMPK said.