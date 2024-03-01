Over 300 benefit from health camp

KANGKU, 29 Feb: As many as 342 patients benefitted from a free health camp organised by the Galo Youth Organisation (GYO), in collaboration with the Lower Siang District Health Society, here on 28 February.

The camp was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Rujjum Rakshap, in the presence of district Galo Welfare Society unit president Sengo Taipodia, and others.

Doctors of various departments, such as medicine, dental, physiotherapy, and ophthalmology, conducted tests for TB, malaria PCR, NCD, eye screening and audiometry during the camp, the GYO informed in a release.

It said that it provided 15 wheelchairs, 40 spectacles, 100 walking sticks, 100 hearing aids, 600 pressure slippers, and weight machines during the camp.

DMO Dr Nyage Geyi commended GYO president Bomkar Gara and his team for the noble initiative, it said.