Saratham Namchoom awarded Ustad Bismillah Khan Puraskar

ITANAGAR, 29 Feb: Saratham Namchoom from Chongkham in Namsai district has been awarded the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar (UBKYP) for the year 2022- ’23.

Namchoom has been awarded for his contributions in the field of traditional arts and music.

The award is given annually by the Sangeet Natak Akademi to the outstanding artists under 40 who have demonstrated their talents in the fields of music, dance and drama. It accords national recognition to the recipient.

Namchoom was among 80 artists selected for the UBKYP 2022-’23.

Every year, upto 33 artists are selected for this award, which was instituted in 2006.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein took to X and congratulated Namchoom on the feat. A similar congratulatory message was conveyed to Olen Megu from East Siang district on being selected for the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, according to the CM’s and the DCM’s X updates.

Taking to his X handle, Khandu expressed confidence that “Namchoom will bring more such laurels to Arunachal Pradesh in the coming future,” and added that “the state’s traditional arts and music are an integral part of Arunachal’s rich cultural legacy.”

Mein’s said on X: “The cultural tapestry of Arunachal Pradesh gets adorned with yet another glorious feather, as our talented artists earn accolades at the nation platform.”

He further wrote that “both Megu’s and Namchoom’s artistic brilliance will go a long way in promoting the state’s traditional and folk heritage at national and international levels.”