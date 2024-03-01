Govt approves Rs 6,728 cr for construction of 8 stretches on Frontier Highway

NEW DELHI, 29 Feb: The ministry of road transport & highways (MoRTH) has approved an allocation of Rs 6,728.33 crore for constructing eight stretches on NH-913 (Frontier Highway) in Arunachal Pradesh as an intermediate lane road, spanning 305.50 kms on the engineering procurement construction (EPC) mode, an official statement said on Thursday.

Union Road Transport & Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in a post on X said that the development aims to enhance connectivity to border areas, fostering socioeconomic progress.

The Frontier Highway construction is expected to curb migration and encourage reverse habitation towards Arunachal’s border regions, Gadkari added.

Furthermore, he said, these frontier highway stretches will establish crucial road infrastructure, linking significant river basins, facilitating the development of numerous hydropower projects in the state.

According to Gadkari, this predominantly greenfield road will connect sparsely populated Upper Arunachal areas, which are ideal for tourism, projecting increased traffic due to burgeoning tourism in future. (PTI)