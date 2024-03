AALO, 1 Mar: A circle-level monitoring committee meeting was held at the deputy commissioner’s office here in West Siang district on Friday.

The meeting, which was chaired by Aalo CO Eken Bam, was aimed a taking stock of the developmental activities in Aalo circle.

The circle’s heads of offices presented their reports and updates on the ongoing and completed projects and schemes.

ZPM Momar Lollen urged the departments to work for the welfare of the public. (DIPRO)