Market inspection carried out

BALIJAN, 1 Mar: A team of the Papum Pare district administration, led by Circle Officer Pura Rallo and Trade Development Officer Tai Arun, inspected the market here on Thursday to verify trading licences and other relevant documents of the shopkeepers.

The team sensitised the shopkeepers and the public to legal trade practices and related laws like the Arunachal Pradesh Excise Act, 1993, the COTPA, 2003, food safety, trading licence guidelines, etc.

Expired trading licences were renewed, while shops operating without trading licence were served notice to obtain licence from the authority concerned.

Illegally stored tobacco products and liquor were seized and the sellers were penalised under Sections 5, 6 and 7 of the COTPA. A few bottles of petrol were also seized from grocery shops. The seized items were later disposed of on the premises of the police station here.

The inspection team also included DTCC consultant Tamchi Yabi, Trade & Commerce Inspector Tabia Amko, police personnel, and staffers of the trade & commerce and the tax & excise departments. (DIPRO)