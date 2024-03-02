GSS Chimpu gets library

CHIMPU, 1 Mar: Benefitting from a heartening initiative, the Govt Secondary School (GSS) here on Thursday got a library, which was inaugurated by NGO Trigonometry’s chairman Tobom Dai.

The library is the brainchild of Keyom Doni, a former mathematics guest teacher at the school. Recognising the importance of a well-stocked library for holistic education, Doni took it upon himself to crowdfund resources for the project. He garnered contributions from donors across the country and personally oversaw the beautification of the library space provided by the school.

The library boasts a diverse collection of over 400 books, catering to a wide range of interests and learning needs. Students can explore novels, informative encyclopaedias, essential grammar resources, and potentially other categories, igniting their curiosity and encouraging them to delve dee-per into different subjects.

Speaking at the inauguration function, Dai said, “Reading is not just a leisure activity; it’s a fundamental pillar of education. It equips you with critical thinking skills, broadens your horizons, and ignites your imagination. I encourage each of you to step into this library with curiosity and a thirst for knowledge. Explore different genres, challenge yourselves with new ideas, and allow yourselves to be transported by the magic of words.”

GHSS Polo Colony Vice Principal T Lowang, who was a guest at the function, emphasised the importance of reading in student life.

“Libraries are not just repositories of books but gateways to knowledge and imagination,” she said. “I urge all students to make full use of this facility and cultivate a love for reading.”

GSS Headmaster (i/c) K Koyu expressed gratitude to Trigonometry for its support. He highlighted the positive impact the library will have on students, fostering their intellectual growth and broadening their horizons.

Trigonometry member Prem Camdir Tallang encouraged the students to explore the vast resources offered by the library.

“Reading exposes you to diverse ideas, fuels your creativity, and equips you with valuable knowledge for your future endeavours,” he said.

The NGO also donated an ‘Aquaguard’ water purifier to the library to ensure the wellbeing of the students and staffers using the facility.

The inauguration function was attended by students and teachers of the school.