Training prog on Python programming ends

NIRJULI, 1 Mar: A five-day training programme on ‘Python programming’ and ‘3D printing using Solidworks’, organised by the Itanagar-based NIELIT, in association with the NERIST and Guwahati (Assam)-based Techbooster Pvt Ltd, concluded at the mechanical engineering department of the NERIST here on Friday.

Forty-six students from the departments of ME, AE, CE and ECE, NERIST, attended the training, which had been inaugurated on 24 February by NERIST Director Prof Narendranath S, in the presence of NIELIT Itanagar Director (i/c) Rintu Das, Dean (Administration) Prof M Chandrasekaran, ME HoD, Prof S Mahto, Techbooster, Guwahati senior trainer-cum-designer Monoj Dutta, and others.

During the training, the students were taught about Python programming language, and provided with hands-on practice on its applications in various areas. They were also imparted training in 3D modelling using Solidworks “to gain experience of a seamless integration of user-friendly 3D design tools with advanced data management capabilities, enriched by innovative conceptual design features and precise subdivision modelling techniques,” according to an official release.