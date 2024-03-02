Training prog on litchi cultivation

DEOMALI, 1 Mar: The Tirap Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), in collaboration with the Bihar-based National Research Centre on Litchi (NRCL), conducted a ‘training-cum-awareness programme’ on litchi cultivation at the KVK premises here on Friday.

NRCL Director Dr Bikas Das explained the litchi cultivation technologies, and emphasised on cultivating litchi across Arunachal. He suggested using improved varieties of litchi, including the China and the Shahi varieties, for higher productivity for Tirap’s farmers.

NRCL Principal Scientist (Plant Protection) Dr Vinod Kumar delivered a presentation on “different insects, pests and their control measures.”

Soil science expert Amit Kumar Singh spoke on “acidic soil management by applying agricultural lime and balanced doses of nutrients in litchi cultivation for higher productivity,” while KVK horticulture scientist Dr Abhimanyu Chaturvedi highlighted the current status of litchi farming in Tirap district.

Agronomy scientist Arvind Pratap also spoke.

Fifty farmers attended the programme, which was organised in the hybrid mode. (DIPRO)