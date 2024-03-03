AICC gearing up for polls in Arunachal

ITANAGAR, 2 Mar: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) is gearing up for the coming Lok Sabha and assembly elections in the state.

AICC national spokesman and coordinator (media) for the Northeastern states, Matthew Antony said that the Congress party will contest the elections in the state, with or without an alliance party.

“The people of Arunachal want change, and we are taking all their feedbacks into consideration,” Antony said during a press conference at the press club here on Saturday, adding that “the Congress is the only party which can stitch unity in diversity.”

Citing data, he said that, “as per the government of India record, 2022, 50 percent of the GST is given by the poor people, 40 by the middle class, and less than 3 percent by the rich.”

He said also that “33.6 percent of postgraduates and PhD holders are unemployed, with 44 percent of unemployed youths in the age group of 20 to 24 years.”

Touching on the ethnic violence in Manipur, he said that “there is possibility of similar incidents occurring in other states of the Northeast,” because “the BJP has launched a war against the STs and the SCs.”

The AICC spokesman added that the state’s public service commission has failed the youths of the state by leaking question papers.

“If the Congress is voted to power, we will bring justice, fairness and transparency, and provide rightful public service to the state’s people,” Antony said.

Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary Kon Jirjo Jotham said that the party is “ready to fight the elections tooth and nail.”

He said that “the party’s agenda will be based on the failures of the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under the slogan ‘Injustice of Modi’, in terms of socio-political and economic injustice.”

He gave assurance to the people of the state that “the Congress is not sleeping and the INDIA bloc is sure to win the 2024 elections.”