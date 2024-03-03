GoAP celebrates Har Ghar Jal’s success

NAHARLAGUN, 2 Mar: The state government celebrated the success of the ‘Har Ghar Jal’ initiative under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) at DK auditorium of the state assembly here on Saturday, acknowledging the efforts of the officials, stakeholders and communities who made the initiative a success.

In his speech, Chief Minister Pema Khandu thanked the stakeholders and congratulated the PHED for achieving 100 percent saturation under the JJM.

“I am proud to announce that we are the first in the Northeast and 10th in the entire country in JJM. In 2017, under the Swachh Bharat Mission initiated by the prime minister, we ranked 7th in the entire nation and 2nd in the Northeast, after Sikkim,” he said.

“Despite the very difficult atmosphere and terrains, we achieved 100 percent saturation under the JJM because of the dedication and hard work of the people and the PHED,” Khandu added.

Highlighting the importance of the initiative, the CM said that, “under the Arunachal Jal Sankalp Yojana, in less than five years, the state government has provided potable water to 2.9 lakh households in the villages, and set up village water and sanitation committees.”

PHED Minister Wangki Lowang said that “this is one of the major achievements of the state government led by Khandu in the short period of five years.”

PHED Secretary AK Singh said that, “within a short period of time, we could achieve 100 percent household tap connections after putting all our efforts tirelessly.”

“Efforts are on for 100 percent certification of ‘Har Ghar Jal’ and handing over the scheme to the gram panchayat and village water and sanitation committees. We have achieved 96 percent certification, and it is expected that soon we will be completing the entire certification process for all the households in the state,” he added.

Chief Secretary (i/c) Kaling Tayeng and CE and JJM Managing Director Toko Jyoti also spoke.

Among others, Legislative Assembly Speaker PD Sona, Textile & Handicrafts Minister Tumke Bagra, Home Minister Bamang Felix, Deputy Speaker Tesam Pongte, MLA Kaling Tayeng, and CE Tomo Basar attended the programme. (DIPR)