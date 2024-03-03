Villagers threaten election boycott over connectivity

ITANAGAR, 2 Mar: The people of Rime Moko, Pidi Rime, and Tode (Hijum) Rime villages in West Siang district have issued an ultimatum, saying that they will abstain from voting in the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly elections unless their longstanding demands for road connectivity and a bridge over the Hijum river are fulfilled.

This issue gained prominence in August last year, when the local media spotlighted the absence of proper road connectivity and a bridge since 2014.

The state government responded by instructing the RWD to carry out a site survey and prepare a detailed project report.

Despite the villagers’ efforts to construct a makeshift log bridge, the solution will not be enough during the monsoon season, when the river’s water level rises.

Following a survey by RWD officials and subsequent discussions, a government spokesperson and Liromoba MLA Nyamar Karbak had given assurance in August last year that the construction of an all-weather road and a bridge would be completed by March this year.

However, the project faced a setback as the state government did not approve the sanction at the last moment. The Rime Welfare Society (RWS) has since reiterated the threat to boycott the elections, expressing disappointment over the lack of government action despite previous assurances.

RWS general secretary Pokpe Rime, and Rime Gram Panchayat Chairperson Domin Rime emphasised the community’s frustration over being deprived of basic necessities due to alleged neglect and internal politics. They stressed that boycotting the elections is their last resort to protest against the government’s indifference.

Industries Minister Tumke Bagra, who is also the local MLA, said that he was “unaware of the issue’s current status,” and added that, out of a sanctioned state government fund of Rs 4.50 crore for the bridge, he reallocated Rs 35 lakhs that had initially been earmarked for the construction work.

Bagra suggested that a short-span bridge or culvert, “rather than a large-scale project,” would suffice to connect Hijum Rime to the existing PMGSY road.