Awareness prog on fin’l literacy

PASIGHAT, 2 Mar: The commerce department of Arunachal Pradesh University (APU) here organised a programme themed ‘Make a right start, become financially smart’ on Friday, as part of the Financial Literacy Week.

Speaking on the occasion, APU Vice Chancellor Prof Tomo Riba advised the people to start acquiring financial knowledge before it is too late, and stressed on the importance of saving small amounts of money on a regular basis for the future.

Pasighat SBI Branch Chief Manager Mridul Hazarika highlighted “financial literacy knowledge” and urged the people to “plan short-term and long-term investments according to your requirement,” the university informed in a release.

Commerce HoD Dr Chiging Yamang highlighted the “behaviour, knowledge and attitudes of local people towards financial literacy,” while Commerce Assistant Professor Dr Yab Rajiv Camder dwelt on the importance of financial literacy and appealed to the people to “think rationally before purchasing luxurious goods,” the release stated.

APU Registrar Narmi Darang also attended the programme.