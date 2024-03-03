Education empowers individuals: DC

YUPIA, 2 Mar: Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner Jiken Bomjen said that education empowers individuals by providing them with knowledge, skills and confidence to pursue their goals and make informed decisions.

Terming perseverance, hard work and discipline “the mantras for success in life,” the DC said, “There is no substitute to hard work.”

He advised teachers and parents to provide love, support and guidance, in order to shape their child’s “values, beliefs, and behaviour.”

Bomjen was addressing students, parents and teachers during a Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) programme organised by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), in collaboration with the Papum Pare district administration, at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Awasiya Vidyalaya auditorium here on Friday.

Bomjen spoke also about the sports quota provision, and exhorted the students to take part in co-curricular activities.

Addressing the gathering, APSCPCR Chairperson Anya Ratan said that “the PPC programme encourages a collaborative effort of the parents, teachers and students, where collective support becomes the cornerstone of success.”

She also emphasised that the roles of parents and teachers are vital in moulding the character of a child.

NCPCR coordinator AD Sharma dwelt on techniques for stress-free examination preparation, while another resource person, RK Rob, delivered a presentation on the role of parents in creating a stress-free environment for the children to grow to their fullest potential.

APSCPCR members, government officers and more than 300 students attended the programme. (DIPRO)