Editor,

Every day we face various struggles in our lives to meet our daily needs. We have to work seriously in our chosen fields to get any meaningful results which will maintain the balance of our daily life in the family. Thus we hurry up and motivate ourselves to do it and become overly serious about the work. We start work with a sad face and return home with stress. It leads to many health problems in our mind and body. So, we need some smiles from others.

A smile removes stress and seriousness of mind and soul. When we suddenly get a smile from a known or unknown person, it removes stress and many health-related things from our mind and body, which gives us some relaxation internally. Smiling is a sign of a person’s wellbeing. It erases the evils of the day and encourages us to cherish the beautiful moments. Thus, we need to promote our valuable smiles with those in need. I have a story to smile about.

Once when I was returning home from my work, on the way I met an old grandmother whose face and expression were serious. Without getting excited, I asked her about her condition. She did not respond. I was scared and stopped myself for a while to find out the reason for no response from the needy grandmother. I smiled at her and then asked what her age was. This made here smile and say, “Ho! You made my day with the brightness of smile. This spark has taken away all my worries. Now I am feeling light inside. I will live a few more years.”

She told me all these things. What she meant was that a smile has value to bring happiness to the recipient. Therefore, we should keep smiling when we come across those in need.

Maajum Ekke