Assam’s initiative against child marriage appreciable

Editor,

I am writing to express my support and appreciation for the recent commitment made by Assam Chief Minister Hemanta Biswa Sharma to eradicate child marriage in the state. Such a bold initiative deserves acknowledgment and collective support from the community.

Child marriage poses severe disadvantages to the lives of young individuals and has long-lasting consequences for the society. According to legal evidence provided by the Indian Penal Code and the Constitution of India, child marriage is explicitly prohibited, emphasising the importance of protecting the rights and wellbeing of children.

The detrimental effects of child marriage include infringement of the right to education, compromised health, increased vulnerability to domestic violence, and hindrance to overall personal development. It is crucial for every Indian, irrespective of religion, creed, or caste, to stand united against this practice and support measures to eradicate it.

As a human rights activist, I believe that initiatives like these align with the principles of equality and justice outlined in our Constitution. The Indian government’s support for girl child welfare through various schemes is commendable, emphasising the recognition that the future existence of humanity cannot be envisioned without the wellbeing and empowerment of females.

Let us collectively understand and appreciate the impact of such decisions and encourage every citizen to support the cause. It is through united efforts that we can build a society that prioritises the rights and dignity of every individual.

Bage Kamsi