NGOs clean up Yagamso to mark WWD

ITANAGAR, 3 Mar: Members of NGOs Youth Mission for Clean River (YMCR) and Abralow Memorial Multipurpose Society, with support from the Itanagar Smart City Development Corporation Limited, cleaned up the Energy Park stretch of the Yagamso river here on Sunday to mark the World Wildlife Day (WWD).

The volunteers removed approximately 800 kilograms of garbage waste from the river. Legacy waste was carefully loaded onto a truck and subsequently disposed of at the Hollongi dumping ground. The wet and biodegradable waste found a more sustainable destination in nearby compost pits.

The river cleaning initiative was part of the broader Yagamso River Rejuvenation Project, aiming to restore and maintain the health of the water body.

YMCR chairman SD Loda said that “the drive is a monthly affair, and today marked the 15th consecutive month.”

He expressed satisfaction that “tangible improvements are now evident in the Yagamso river,” and highlighted the positive impact of the ongoing efforts.