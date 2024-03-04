Election functionaries trained

YUPIA, 3 Mar: The Papum Pare district election office conducted a comprehensive training programme for the officials appointed as members of the flying squad, the static surveillance team, the election expenditure monitoring team, the video surveillance team, the video viewing team, and the media certification and monitoring committee here on Sunday.

Topics such as the model code of conduct (MCC) and the functions of the teams were explained by EAC Khoda Lasa, while CO Mary Bui spoke on cVIGIL and the election seizure management system (ESMS) apps.

“Through cVIGIL, citizens can give live reports on incidents of MCC violation within minutes of having witnessed them, and the ESMS app is used to digitise data for intercepted/seized items like cash, liquor, drugs, precious metals, freebies, and other items direct from the field through the mobile app during the MCC,” the CO informed.

All the participants were asked to use both the apps for registering MCC violations. (DIPRO)