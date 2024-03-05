APLS mourns author’s demise

ITANAGAR, 4 Mar: The Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS) has deeply mourned the demise of Dr Jogendra Nath, author and recipient of the Luminous Lummer Dai Literary Award (2018), who breathed his last on 1 March in Guwahati (Assam) due to old age.

Nath was born on 15 September, 1931, in Silapathar, Assam.

The members of the APLS gathered at its office here on Monday and offered floral tributes to the portrait of late Dr Nath, and recalled his contributions to the fields of education and literature.

APLS president YD Thongchi said that “late Dr Jogendra Nath was writing prolifically with indomitable zeal and tempo, both in creative as well as in scholastic field, in a period when there was hardly any activity in the literary field in Arunachal Pradesh. Hence, his contribution in the field of literature in Arunachal was unparalleled in the sense that he was among those very few writers who kept the literary tempo intact from being rendered into oblivion.”

The members observed a two-minute silence as a mark of respect to the departed soul, and conveyed condolences to the bereaved family.