Knowledge can win hearts: Mundayoor

NAMSAI, 4 Mar: “Knowledge can win the hearts of millions of people,” said renowned educationist and Padma Shri awardee Satyanarayanan Mun-dayoor, citing the example of Swami Vivekananda.

Addressing the valedictory function of a fortnight-long awareness programme at the district library here on Monday, Mundayoor commended the efforts being made by the library to connect the masses with the library, and explained the types of reading and how reading speed can be increased to “reap maximum benefits in minimum time.”

Namsai DC CR Khampa, who also attended the function along with students and teachers from eight different educational institutions of Namsai district, inaugurated the RFID (radio frequency identification) smart book shelf in the district library. The new device is expected to enhance the efficiency in borrowing of books.

Addressing the students, the DC advised them to “take advantage of the fully automated library and enhance your knowledge and skills to meet future challenges.”

Librarian S Mukherjee informed that the awareness programme was aimed at inculcating the reading habit among the students from an early age.

Presenting a synopsis of the 15-day-long programme, which saw the participation of more than 1,890 students, teachers, anganwadi workers, and youths from every corner of the district, especially those from fur-flung areas, Mukherjee said that the participants visited the library, where they were “acquainted with the service of the fully automated library and its further scope and vision towards the students and youths of the area.”

Resource persons from different fields, such as educationists, senior bureaucrats, CDPOs, and other prominent personalities were invited to the awareness programme to motivate the students, he said.

District Planning Officer Dr Keshab Sharma stressed on “the importance of physical book reading and the role of the library in civil society,” and advised the students “not to become prey to modern digital devices.”

Around 2,500 students participated in various literary events like essay writing, debate, extempore speech, and drawing competitions organised at different educational institutions as part of the programme organised by the district library. (DIPRO)