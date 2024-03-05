School gets ‘digital computer classroom’

BASAR, 4 Mar: A ‘digital computer classroom’, established by the Basar SBI branch as part of its corporate social responsibility was inaugurated at the Govt Town Upper Primary School here in Leparada district recently, in the presence of DC Atul Tayeng, SBI Branch Manager Monjit Basumatary, and others.

The SBI branch also provided five computer sets, one projector, one LED TV, six revolving chairs, one Xerox machine, a sound system, and five computer tables to the school.

The DDSE, the ISSE DPC, the GHSS principal, BEOs, SMCs, teachers and students were also present on the occasion.