Awareness prog on weather-based agro-advisory services

BAGRA, 5 Mar: Altogether 92 farmers and other stakeholders participated in an awareness programme on ‘weather-based agro-advisory services’, organised at Bagra village in West Siang district on Monday.

“Bagra village is considered a hub of quality pineapple production in the state. The event witnessed participation of village elders and dignitaries, emphasising the collective commitment to advancing agricultural practices in the region,” an official release stated.

DMO Dr Dubom Bagra and retired DDSE Migo Bagra, who attended the programme, said that “the knowledge shared today is invaluable for us. Understanding weather patterns and aligning our farming practices accordingly will undoubtedly benefit our yields and contribute to the sustainability of agriculture in Bagra area.”

Bagra ZPM Bomkar Bagra, ex-ZPM Nyali Bagra, All Bagra Welfare Society president Dumar Bagra, and engineer Mirik Bagra advised the villagers regarding “better use of technology.”

Basar (Leparada)-based ICAR Centre’s Senior Technical Officer (IMD) Dr K Bhagawati shed light on the importance of weather-based agro-advisory services in the context of climate change, and explained “the rationale behind utilising weather information for informed decision-making in agriculture, promoting sustainable practices, and ensuring the judicious use of resources,” the release stated.

ICAR Centre ACTO Dr Gerik Bagra delivered a presentation on “location-specific and scientific cultivation of pineapples in the area,” and provided input on optimising pineapple cultivation methods to enhance yield and quality, the release said.