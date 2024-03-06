Gao lays foundation stones of science centre, planetarium in Namsai

NAMSAI, 5 Mar: MP Tapir Gao laid the foundation stones of a science centre (Category-II) and a planetarium (Category-II) here in Namsai district on Tuesday.

He also launched the Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Science & Technology (APSCST) website apscst.org.

Addressing the gathering, Gao said that “the advancement of science in agriculture, education, health and other fields has made everything more accessible and facilitated in improving the quality of life.”

He said that the establishment of the science centre would “greatly feed the enthusiastic minds of the youths of the district and other eastern districts of the state.”

“This will also pave the way for future enthusiastic minds to foster passion for science and innovation, and make meaningful contributions to the society,” Gao said.

Namsai MLA Zingnu Namchoom said, “Namsai being an aspirational and the fastest-growing district in the state, the establishment of a science centre and a planetarium will undoubtedly contribute to the area’s further development.”

He said that the projects would help the youths of the eastern districts “learn and ignite curiosity about science and its wonders.”

“This will serve as an innovative platform for engaging public, particularly youths, in science and technology, fostering curiosity, encouraging learning, and promoting deeper understanding of the world,” the MLA added.

Deputy Commissioner CR Khampa described the projects as “a significant milestone in the progress of the district.”

The projects have been sanctioned under the scheme for promotion of culture of science (SPoCS), steered by the union culture ministry, in Namsai and Dirang (W/Kameng) to provide scientific awareness and education to the youths of the eastern and the western districts.

Science & Technology Secretary Repo Ronya, APSCST Chairman Bamang Mangha, and APSCST Director CD Mungyak, among others, were present on the occasion. (DIPRO)