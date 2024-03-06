Guv urges GOC to conduct pre-recruitment camps for local youths

ITANAGAR, 5 Mar: Governor KT Parnaik urged the Indian Army’s 3 Corps General Officer Commanding (GOC), Lt Gen HS Sahi to advise his formations and units to conduct pre-recruitment camps for the local youths of the state.

During a meeting at the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday, the governor and the GOC reviewed the security scenario in eastern Arunachal, and discussed national security, scrapping of the free movement regime along the Indo-Myanmar border, and the vibrant border village programme.

The governor commended the preparedness and elan of the troops of the 3 Corps deployed at the line of actual control (LAC) in the state, and expressed confidence in “the security vigilance of the troops in maintaining peace and tranquillity along the LAC.”

Parnaik, who has toured Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts, shared his concerns regarding the law and order situation there, and suggested exercising “extra caution in view of the coming general and state elections in the state.”

He urged the GOC to actively contribute to the vibrant border village programme, “which will have dual benefits for the local indigenous communities and the armed forces.”

The corps commander confirmed that there is “excellent coordination between the civilians and the military in all districts.”

56 Infantry Division Deputy GOC Brig Sunil Upadhyay, besides Brig PK Singh, Brig Q, Col Tarun Goel, and the 3 Corps GOC Staff Officer Col Tarun Goel were also present at the meeting. (Raj Bhavan)