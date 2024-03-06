JNC alumni assn celebrates foundation day

[ Mingkeng Osik ]

PASIGHAT, 5 Mar: The Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNU) Pasighat Alumni Association (JNCPAA) celebrated its first ‘foundation day-cum-anti-drugs awareness programme’ at the college here in East Siang district on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, JNCPAA general secretary Kalen Komut urged the students to “focus on your academics in order to become respectful citizens.”

JNCPAA president Anning Borang informed that JNC was established in 1964 and the alumni association was formed on 4 March, 2006, but had been defunct for many years. “Finally, on 21 February, the new alumni association was formed within a period of 13 days,” he said.

JNC Principal Dr Tasi Taloh informed that “there is a huge difference between the JNC of the 1980s and the present-day JNC in terms of technology, infrastructure, faculties, facilities and many more.” He urged the students to “avail the benefits provided to you and apply them for your growth and prosperity.”

Pasighat East MLA Kaling Moyong commended the alumni association for organising the event, and assured to upgrade the college’s playground in the near future. He lauded the anti-drugs awareness campaign held simultaneously with the foundation day, and advised the students to refrain from drug abuse.

Drs Oson Borang and Tani Siram spoke on the ill-effects of drug abuse and how it spoils the wellbeing of a whole family.

The event also featured the screening of a short film by Dinesh Kaman, titled Mimag – War of Life, to spread awareness on the ill-effects of drug abuse.

JNCPAA cultural secretary Yumi Nyori also spoke.