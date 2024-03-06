Tirap, East Siang gets new DC,  SP

Khonsa/ PASIGHAT, 5 Mar: Ira Singhal took charge as the deputy commissioner of Tirap on Tuesday. She replaces Hento Karga.

IPS officer Dr Sachin Kumar Singhal has taken charge as the East Siang superintendent of police (SP).

He took the charge from outgoing SP Sumit Kumar Jha, who has been transferred to Kra Daadi district.

Hailing from Delhi, Dr Singhal has an MBBS degree, and was inducted into the IPS in 2017.

After serving as additional deputy commissioner of police in Delhi, he also served in Arunachal Pradesh, including for 13 months in Lower Subansiri district as SP, and as the Itanagar SP (Traffic).

After assuming charge, Singhal said that “offences against women will be dealt with an iron hand, safeguarding the glory of Pasighat.”

He said that his priority would be maintaining law and order, besides ensuring transparency in the police department.

“All available resources will be utilised in maintaining safety, security, peace and tranquility in the society,” Singhal said, and sought cooperation from all stakeholders to deter crimes and criminals.

Interacting with police officers in his office chamber on Tuesday, the SP said that he would visit all the police stations of the district soon.

Singhal also urged the residents to “register your grievances fearlessly,” adding that “priority will also be given to community policing to bridge the gap between the police and the civilians.”

Meanwhile, officers of East Siang district bade farewell to outgoing SP Sumit Kumar Jha, and expressed their gratitude for Jha’s friendly attitude and humble nature, his leadership, and the hard work he showed during his short tenure in Pasighat. (DIPROs)