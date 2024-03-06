Nat’l seminar on Arunachal conducted

PASIGHAT, 5 Mar: The history department of Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNC) here in East Siang district conducted a national seminar themed ‘Arunachal Pradesh as a modern state: Tradition and modernity’ on Tuesday.

The seminar, sponsored by the higher & technical education directorate, was organised in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh University (APU) here.

Addressing the participants, Doimukh (Papum Pare)-based Rajiv Gandhi University’s History Professor Ashan Riddi spoke about “modernity, cultural life, the roots of traditions, and the degree of change brought by modernity in Arunachal Pradesh,” JNC informed in a release.

APU Vice Chancellor Prof Tomo Riba, who along with JNC Principal Dr Tasi Taloh and Vice Principal Dr Leki Sitang attended the seminar as guests, spoke on “how the concept of modernisation can be experienced at the level of individual as well as society,” the release said.

“He also emphasised on the idea that there should be intervention of modern technology in traditional methods,” it added.

Assam-based Dibrugarh University’s History HoD Dr Chandan Sharma chaired the technical sessions.

“More than a dozen papers were presented by various universities and colleges, including those from within the college,” it said.

JNC History HoD Talut Talom and History Assistant Professors Kaling Darung and Mituai Ngukir also spoke.