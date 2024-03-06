Training prog for polling teams

ZIRO, 5 Mar: The training programme for the polling teams for Lower Subansiri and Keyi Panyor districts began here in Lower Subansiri district on Tuesday.

District Election Officer (DEO) for the two constituencies, Vivek HP, advised the polling teams to “take the training seriously and be thorough with all the norms of election conduct, including knowledge of filling up forms, and be conversant with the rules to be followed during the poll day.”

The DEO advised the polling teams to “work in a calm and composed manner and avoid making mistakes while filling up the forms and handling the machines.”

Stressing on the importance of hands-on training and dry runs, the DEO directed the polling teams to “actively participate in every round of the training to be well-acquainted with your roles and responsibilities before proceeding to your polling stations.”

The Yachuli and the Ziro/Hapoli assembly constituencies have 73 polling stations, and 450 polling officers have been pressed into service to conduct the elections. The polling officers have been divided into three batches, of which the first batch received training on Tuesday.

State-level master trainer and Circle Officer (HQ) Tenzin Yangchen conducted the training and briefed the polling teams on their roles, responsibilities and duties, and demonstrated how to use EVMs. (DIPRO)