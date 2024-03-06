CEO reviews poll preparedness in 3 dists

DAPORIJO, 5 Mar: The Centre’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Pawan Kumar Sain held a meeting with Upper Subansiri District Election Officer (DEO) Penga Tato, ROs, sector magistrates, and nodal officers here on Tuesday to discuss the preparedness for the upcoming simultaneous elections.

He asked the participants to discharge their duties with utmost sincerity, and to abide strictly by the norms and guidelines of the Election Commission of India.

“There should be no communication gap among the officers and officials while discharging their duties,” said Sain, and advocated adopting team work and creating “an atmosphere suitable to ensure free and fair elections.”

The DEO explained the challenges and preparations for the elections, while Deputy DEO Gamtum Padu submitted grievances pertaining to election activities.

SP Thutan Jampa apprised the CEO of the law and order situation in the district.

The CEO also visited Kamle and West Siang districts and took stock of the preparedness for the elections in the two districts. (DIPROs)