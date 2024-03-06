TRIHMS multispecialty outreach prog  in Vijaynagar

VIJAYNAGAR, 5 Mar: A two-day multispecialty health camp was conducted here in Changlang district on 1 and 2 March by TRIHMS as part of its outreach programme.

The camp was inaugurated by local MLA and UD Minister Kamlung Mossang on 29 February.

Doctors specialising in various areas, such as medicine, surgery, paediatrics, ENT, ophthalmology, gynaecology, orthopaedics, radiology, etc, participated in the camp.

On their way to Vijaynagar, the team examined 24 personnel of the Namdapha National Park & Tiger Reserve at 40 Mile Burma Nallah Camp on 29 February.

The TRIHMS team was assisted by the Changlang District Health Society.

Talking to this daily, TRIHMS nodal officer Dr Minggam Pertin, who was also a part of the team, informed that, “apart from the provision of free medicines, the health camp in Vijaynagar also provided facilities like ultrasonography, ECG, routine laboratory investigations, HIV and Hepatitis B and C screening, along with counselling.”

While 180 patients received ultrasonography examination by radiologists, 29 minor surgical procedures, 42 GIC restorations, and 14 interventional pain procedures were performed during the camp.

As many as 170 patients got optometric check-up and received free spectacles, while 102 married women up to the age of 60 years were screened for cervical cancer by Pap smear, and 307 patients were screened for HIV and Hepatitis B and C.

Overall, 756 patients benefitted from the health camp.

The team from TRIHMS had left for the camp on 28 February, and returned to Naharlagun 4 March.

Mossang, who sponsored the camp, expressed appreciation for TRIHMS Director Dr Moji Jini and the whole team for conducting the health camp in such a remote place like Vijaynagar.

He expressed hope that such health camps will be conducted frequently in places like Vijaynagar.