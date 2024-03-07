CM lays foundation stone for central zone divisional commissioner office

BASAR, 6 Mar: Chief Minister Pema Khandu laid the foundation stone for the divisional commissioner (central zone) office here in Leparada district on Wednesday.

The central division office will have its headquarters at Pagi and will cover the five districts of the central Arunachal – Upper Subansiri, Shi-Yomi, West Siang, Leparada and Lower Siang.

To mark the occasion, Khandu handed over the official notification to senior IAS officer Amjad Tak, who will take charge as the divisional commissioner, central zone.

Congratulating the people of the five districts, Khandu said that setting up of the divisional commissioner office is an attempt to take governance to people’s doorsteps and ensure better administration and development of the region.

“I remember the day – 6th December 2022 – during my visit here, you had demanded the central zone divisional commissioner’s office to be established at Basar. That was the day and here I am today. Demand fulfilled!” he said in a public meeting to mark the occasion.

Khandu admitted that the demand – endorsed by MLAs of the five districts – was genuine as these districts earlier came under the jurisdiction of divisional commissioner, western zone, with its headquarters at Yachuli.

He assured that every support for new infrastructure as required for a well-planned and executed divisional office at Pagi will be extended by the state government.

Responding to two other requests submitted by the people, Khandu assured to positively explore the possibilities of creating the offices of central zone DIGP and chief engineer (PWD) at Basar.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for seven projects and inaugurated 29 others.

Present on the occasion were legislative assembly speaker P.D Sona, industries minister Tumke Bagra, MLAs Gokar Basar, Rode Bui, Taniya Soki, Kardo Nyigyor and Kento Jini and others. (CM’s PR Cell)