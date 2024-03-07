Block unit expels MLA, block president sent packing

ITANAGAR, 6 Mar: The sitting MLA of 18-Palin legislative constituency, Balo Raja, has been expelled from the primary membership by the Kra Daadi district BJP president.

The district president Nguri Kyokam, who is also a state executive member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, has since been expelled from the party.

The MLA was expelled for his “lackadaisical attitude towards the BJP party and his failure to attend all Kra Daadi district level executive meetings and events.”

The district president was later expelled by the state unit following an unsatisfactory explanation after the MLA’s expulsion on 28 Feb, two days after he expelled the sitting MLA. The party stated that his primary membership, active membership and any responsibility assigned or entrusted to him by the party shall cease.

As the legislative assembly election is nearing, the BJP has almost no opposition but several candidates vying for the party ticket.