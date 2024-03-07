Voters’ awareness campaign for students concludes

JOLLANG, 6 Mar: A voters’ awareness campaign themed “Mera Pehla Vote Desh Ke Liye” for the students, organized by the National Service Scheme Cell of Don Bosco College (DBC) concluded here on Wednesday.

The concluding ceremony featured a skit staged on the theme “Mera Pehla Vote Desh Ke Liye.” It was organized by the DBC’s NSS cell in collaboration with the social work department of the college.

Earlier on 2 March, the campaign began with a series of lectures on the theme, delivered by NSS PO Samsom Mossang, NSS volunteers Heri Tadh, Melenam Pangkam and political science HoD Ayu Poupu.

This was followed by poster making competition on the campaign theme on 4 March and a mass online pledge taking programme on 5 March. (PTI)