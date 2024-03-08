Guv extends IWD greetings

ITANAGAR, 7 Mar: Governor KT Parnaik has extended greetings to the women of the state on the occasion of the International Women’s Day (IWD).

He expressed hope that this year’s celebration, themed ‘Invest in women: Accelerate progress’ would “motivate all in addressing the cause of advancement of every girl child and woman in the state.”

The IWD serves as a day to celebrate the contributions of women in various fields, and highlights the accomplishments of women, he said, adding that “it provides an opportunity to raise awareness about gender-based discrimination, inequality, and challenges for women.”

Parnaik further said that the IWD “acts as a catalyst for change by mobilising individuals, organisations, and governments to initiate action towards achieving gender equality and women’s empowerment, while fostering a sense of solidarity and unity among women and their allies worldwide.”

“I am sanguine that this day will inspire women to recognise their worth, assert their rights, and strive for greater opportunities, leadership roles, and economic independence,” he said. (Raj Bhavan)