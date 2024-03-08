FIR lodged against MLA over alleged fund misappropriation

ITANAGAR, 7 Mar: Two organisations lodged an FIR on Wednesday at the Special Investigation Cell against Daporijo MLA Tanya Soki over alleged misappropriation of public money to the tune of Rs 3,80,75,000 under the MLALAD fund, and indulging in nepotism.

Members of the Magria Cooperative Society and the Arunachal Pradesh RTI Association (AAPRTIA) in a joint press conference at the Arunachal Press Club here on Thursday informed that, “during 2009-’10, a sum of Rs 25 crore was issued for full electrification of Gida circle in Upper Subansiri district, and the tender was under the Rajiv Gandhi Grameen Vidyutikaran Yojana (RGGVY), and the contract was won by DNG Construction.

“However, the current MLA, Tanya Soki, cancelled the tender, and it was re-tendered in the name of Riniya Enterprise. Earlier, Soki was the assistant engineer in the PWD, and he has a company named M/s TS Power Company,” they said.

“The work under the RGGVY is currently being done by TS Power Company and till date 20 percent of Gida village is electrified,” they alleged.

The complainants said that, “on 26 September, 2023, a complaint letter was submitted to the vigilance commissioner over non-electrification of Gida circle.”

“The commissioner initiated an investigation, but a fake report was issued by Soki,” they claimed.

“On 27 February this year,” they said, “another letter was submitted to the chief minister, requesting him to remove Soki from primary membership of the BJP for his involvement in the misappropriation of funds,” they said, adding that copies of the letter were sent to the prime minister, the governor, the chief secretary, the union earth sciences minister, and the state BJP president.

“However, no action has been taken by the government in this regard,” the organisations’ members said, and reiterated their demand to remove Soki from the party.

AAPRTIA general secretary Nikam Dabu alleged that the MLA misused the fund “by engaging his wife, his younger brother, and his sister-in-law.”