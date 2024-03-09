APWWS celebrates International Women’s Day

ITANAGAR, 8 Mar: The Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) and its affiliated bodies on Friday celebrated the International Women’s Day (IWD) “with a multitude of events across the state,” it informed in a release.

This year, the society teamed up with the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission and the women & child development (WCD) department to celebrate the day.

“The IWD was celebrated grandly in Ziro (L/Subansiri), where more than 1,000 people gathered to celebrate the day,” it said.

Attending the programme, Agriculture Minister Tage Taki acknowledged the role of women in creating a just society, and expressed hope for “increased women’s representation in the Parliament and legislative assemblies in the coming years.”

Lower Subansiri DC Vivek HP said that “every household has a woman achiever,” and paid tribute to the sacrifices mothers make for their families, the release stated.

Ziro APWWS unit president Padi Kunya said that “women’s struggle for a just, equitable society requires courage, confidence and patience.”

APWWS president Kani Nada Maling said that “the APWWS will not remain silent until there are equal rights for all,” and added that, “our effort and struggle for our rights will continue.”

Achukuru Welfare Society and Grace Rehabilitation Centre were felicitated by the Ziro unit of the APWWS “for their compassionate efforts,” it said.

The event also featured awareness talks on cervical cancer by Dr Subu Kampu, and on HIV/AIDS prevention by APSACS Joint Director (IEC) Tassor Pali.

Actor Millo Sunkha, who is also the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao brand ambassador for the Lower Subansiri WCD department, delivered a speech “emphasising how knowledge inspires and the importance of addressing issues like physical and mental health, advocating for asking relevant questions instead of remaining silent,” the release said.

A marathon, an essay writing competition on child marriage, and a drawing competition were also organised.

Among others, Ziro APWWS unit general secretary Hibu Usha, and the WCD department’s Dani Yami also spoke.

The District Legal Services Authority conducted a legal camp, providing marriage registration, awareness on women-related laws, and various schemes under the National Legal Services.

Certificates of appreciation were given to the members of the Ziro unit of the APWWS by the society’s central executive committee for their excellent performance, it said.