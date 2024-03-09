IWD celebrated across state

Govt committed to empowering women: Libang

ITANAGAR, 8 Mar: Women & Child Development (WCD) Minister Alo Libang said that the state government is committed to empowering the women and recognising their contribution to socioeconomic development of the society.

Addressing the International Women’s Day celebration at the state banquet hall here on Friday, Libang stressed on “imbibing the sense of belonging, equality, and harmonious coexistence for collective empowerment of women, which would forge a more inclusive world.”

He said that the Women Achiever Award has been introduced with an objective to honour, appreciate and recognise the contributions of the women in socioeconomic development of the state.

Earlier, Libang flagged off an all-women bicycle rally from the venue.

WCD Secretary Mimum Tayeng emphasised the need to educate women. “When we educate women, we educate the nation,” she said.

Tayeng also highlighted the women-centric schemes under the WCD department, which would empower and strengthen the women in all spheres of life.

On the occasion, the WCD department launched a comic book on the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Advocate Kamin Danggen delivered a presentation on the Prevention of Sexual Harassment at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, while a skit play on the theme ‘Invest in women: Accelerate progress’ was performed by The Arunachal Birds and Bees Talk.

This year, eight individuals and two institutions were conferred the Women Achiever Award.

The programme was attended by, among others, MLA Gum Tayeng, Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights [APSCPCR] Chairperson Ratan Anya, APSCPCR Member-Secretary Khoda Rakhi, WCD Joint Secretary Sangeeta Yirang, former APSCPCR chairperson Gumri Ringu, members of the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women, and the Confederation of Service Associations of Arunachal Pradesh.

The celebration was organised by the WCD department, in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women, the Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority, the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society, the Confederation of Service Associations of Arunachal Pradesh, The Arunachal Birds and Bees Talk, and the Arunachal Cycling Club, Itanagar.

Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) in Rono Hills, Doimukh, also celebrated the IWD on Friday.

As part of the celebration, Doimukh CHC gynaecologist Dr Keni Riba spoke on the growing rate of cervical cancer, and informed that “Papum Pare district has the highest record of cervical cancer in India.”

Dr Riba urged women, “especially those of Papum Pare,” to get vaccinated as a safety measure.

She informed that the central government is likely to initiate routine immunisation programme for girl children in the near future.

She also cited data stating that one woman dies of cervical cancer every 7 minutes.

“The data state that in Papum Pare, 30.2 women per one lakh population have cervical cancer, while the rate is 4.9 in Assam’s Dibrugarh, and India as a whole has a record of 16.1 cases, which means that Papum Pare has the highest such cases not just in India but in Asia.”

“It takes 15 to 20 years for cervical cancer to form; hence, taking precautionary measures on time is the need of the hour,” she said.

Human rights activist Ebo Milli spoke about the LGBTQ+ community, and urged the society as a whole to condemn polygamy.

“Our elected representatives should be aware of all women-related issues and discuss menstrual bill on the floor of the House. However, a legislator slammed the bill,” he said, and added that “even women at times do not support women-related issues.”

RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam also highlighted the importance of the IWD.

In East Siang HQ Pasighat, the WCD department, in collaboration with the DLSA, organised an awareness programme on the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao scheme, the Domestic Violence Act, 2005, the POCSO Act, 2012, the JJ Act, 2015, and rules for members of NGOs, CBOs, and government officials, as part of the IWD celebration.

ICDS DD Machi Gao said, “We must join together as important stakeholders in the society to fight against gender bias, for access to education and healthcare facilities, property, cultural and legal rights, and policy reforms, and to empower girls and women.”

Advocate Nyame Dabi spoke on the Domestic Violence Act, while DLSA advocate Sunny Tayeng highlighted the functions of the DLSA and various aspects of the POCSO Act and the Juvenile Justice Act.

In Sagalee (P/Pare), MLA Nabam Tuki highlighted the role of women and their contribution to the society, “particularly in the fields of economic, justice and politics.”

ADC Yame Higio ADC also attended the programme.

The Sagalee branch of the APWWS organised the programme in collaboration with the Mete Dene Model Cluster Level Federation.

The IWD was also celebrated in Koloriang (K/Kumey) by the Koloriang branch of the APWWS, in collaboration with the ArSRLM and the WCD department.

In West Kameng district, the day was celebrated in Jigaon village by WCD department, in collaboration with local NGO Zgang Depga.

Saplings of cherry blossom trees were planted by girls, under the theme ‘My sister – tree’.

Speaking on the occasion, Kalaktang CDPO Dorjee K Thungon said that “imparting nature education has become important due to climate change and its effects.”

Members of Zgang Depga have been planting and taking care of cherry blossom trees since 2020.

“Anyone can sponsor a cherry blossom tree. We plant the trees and ensure that they grow to a reasonable height,” the NGO’s chairperson Tenzin Norbu Thongchi said.

The programme was attended by officials of the WCD department, anganwadi workers and helpers of Kalaktang, and members of Zgang Depga.

The Lohit district administration celebrated the IWD in collaboration with the WCD department, the ArSRLM and the Brahmakumari organisation.

DC Shashvat Saurabh said that “the district administration is always ready to help womenfolk to become empowered.”

He informed that, under the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao initiative, the administration will be distributing cycles, laptops, medical kits, etc, to selected beneficiaries.

Sailu Bellai, who attended the programme as a guest, urged women to become self-independent and economically empowered by becoming financially independent.

Jayanti from Brahmakumari organisation also spoke.

The IWD was also celebrated by the NABARD DDM office, in collaboration with NGO AMYAA, in Roing in Lower Dibang Valley district.

Speaking on the occasion, EAC Nikata Panggam said that “gender equality should be taught to everyone and it should begin from their home, wherein parents should give equal importance to both male and female.”

“There should not be any discrimination in the name of gender as women today are equally as proficient as men,” she said.

NABARD DDM Nitya Mili said that, “not only 8 March, but entire 365 days should be celebrated as women’s day for the immense contribution made by the women towards the society in both professional as well as personal endeavours.”

AMYAA president RK Paul Chawang said that “women empowerment should not only be written in books but it should be felt and experience in its true spirit.”

The ANMA Integrated Development Association (AIDA), in partnership with the SBI Foundation, Mumbai, celebrated the IWD with the theme ‘Invest in women: Accelerate progress’ in Piyong Khamti village in Namsai.

Under the banner of the SBI Gram Seva programme, the celebration highlighted the foundation’s steadfast commitment to advancing women through sustainable livelihood opportunities.

The AIDA also reaffirmed its “unwavering dedication to catalysing positive change and fostering sustainable development, centered on women’s empowerment.”

In Tirap HQ Khonsa, the day was celebrated by the Women Welfare Association (WWA) at Nehru Stadium.

Speaking on the occasion, Tirap DC Ira Singhal encouraged women to “shoulder greater responsibilities beyond your their daily household chores and actively participate in various activities, including sports.”

Tirap District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) panel lawyer chairperson Gulley Sumnyan elucidated the role of the DLSA in aiding underprivileged victims who lack legal representation to advocate their rights in court. He also highlighted the provisions of the POCSO Act, 2012, pertaining to criminal offences against harassment and violence against women.

IWD organising committee president Susma Wangsu and WWA chairperson Sontung Lowang Bangsia also spoke.

Reports of IWD celebrations were received from Deomali ADC HQ also.

In New Delhi, IndianOil organised an event at the SCOPE auditorium on Thursday to mark the IWD.

Nani Maria Society (NMS) chairperson Desai Linggi from Roing, Arunachal Pradesh and Arunima Sinha, the world’s first female amputee to scale Mount Everest, attended the event.

Linggi and her NGO runs a childcare institute, a one-stop centre, and a specialised adoption agency.

Speaking during the event, Linggi shared with the audience her journey, recounting the challenges and adversities she overcame to empower lives in the remote areas of Arunachal.

Two students, Yone Mipi and Abinga Umpo, from the Nani Maria School were also present during the event as guest comperes.

IndianOil chairman Shrikant Madhav Vaidya lauded the extraordinary lives of Desai Linggi and Arunima Sinha, saying that “their stories go beyond personal triumphs.”

“They are perfect role models who reinforce the power of ‘One’. Both have dared to dream big and achieved the goal despite all odds. Each of you can indeed bring about a positive change with passion and perseverance,” Vaidya said.

In Namsai, the WCD department celebrated the IWD in collaboration with the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission, the NABARD, the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), and the Birds and Bees Talk Pan-India.

Speakers included Namsai CDPO W Khimhun, DLSA advocate MK Deori, NABARD DDM Kamal Roy, Namsai EAC Oni Padun, and ZPC Nang Urmila Mancheykhun.

The day was celebrated also in Yazali in Keyi Panyor district with the theme ‘Invest in women: Accelerate progress’ by the Ziro (L/Subansiri)-based NABARD DDM office, in collaboration with World Vision India and the Women’s Welfare Society, Yazali.

Speakers included Yazali CO Dr Mumne Borang, KVK Head Dr Hage Munth, and NABARD DDM Mewang Lowang.

In West Siang district, the Aalo unit of the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) celebrated the IWD in collaboration with the Aalo unit of the national TB elimination programme.

District TB Officer Dr Jumde Padu Bagra, DC Mamu Hage, former minister Doi Ado, Aalo APWWS unit president Marbom Riba Bagra, Dr Onima Lollen, and Hoksum Ori, among others, spoke on the occasion.

The DC adopted two TB patients for six months. (With inputs from DIPROs)