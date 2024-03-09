Goa to lock horns with Services in Santosh Trophy final

ITANAGAR, 8 Mar: Former champions Goa and Services will lock horns with each other in the Santosh Trophy final at the Golden Jubilee Stadium in Yupia on Saturday.

The match is scheduled to begin at 7 pm. Livestreaming of the match will be available on the YouTube channel of the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association and FIFA Plus.

Services entered into the final, edging past Mizoram 2-1 in the first semifinal, thanks to goals from Rahul Ramakrishnan (21st min) and Bikash Thapa (83rd min).

Goa came back from the dead to beat Manipur 2-1 in extra time. While Ngangbam Pacha Singh put Manipur in the lead in the 18th minute, Necio Maristo Fernandes (90+6′, 116) struck twice to take Goa into the final.