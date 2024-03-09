CM inaugurates Karko Ao Museum-cum-Heritage Centre

BASAR, 8 Mar: Chief Minister Pema Khandu inaugurated the Karko Ao Museum-cum-Heritage Centre here in Leparada district during his recent visit to the district.

On the occasion, Khandu also unveiled the statue of Ato Karko.

The CM expressed appreciation for the idea of the Karko clan to create the facility to preserve their culture and traditions.

In addition to the general museum, the centre has three dedicated sections “to commemorate former union minister late Daying Ering, former chief minister late Tomo Riba, and former MP late Todak Basar,” a release informed.

The Museum-cum-Heritage Centre was constructed under the supervision of Karko Aao Welfare Association president Karme Riram, and its chief adviser Jummo Geyi, with funds provided by the state government.