Seminar on entertainment industry

JOLLANG, 8 Mar: Over 100 students participated in a seminar titled ‘Contribution of entertainment industry to state’s economy: A study with reference to cinema halls of Itanagar Capital Region’, which was organised by the commerce department of the Don Bosco College (DBC) here on Thursday.

Addressing the participants, Nirjuli-based Sky Digital Cinema proprietor Nabam Hita spoke on “the importance and scope of entrepreneur, while DBC principal Fr Jose George urged the students to continue participating in seminars and group discussions in order to prepare for a colourful future,” the college informed in a release.

Commerce HoD Jasmine Kimsing and assistant professor Tenzing Norbu Drangtzidar also spoke.

Six students presented papers on the occasion, and Yashi Dodum and Samching Pansa were adjudged the best paper presenters.