DNGC celebrates Int’l Women’s Day

ITANAGAR, 9 Mar: The women’s cell of Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) here celebrated the International Women’s Day (IWD) on Friday with the theme ‘Invest in women: Accelerate success’.

Itanagar SP Rohit Rajbir Singh, who attended the function as a guest, spoke on the topic ‘Investing in women: Role and responsibility of the other gender’, and apprised the gathering of the influence and impact that women had in shaping his outlook towards the female gender.

Arunachal Pradesh Psychological Association chairperson Leeyir Ete presented a talk on the topic ‘Mental barriers and mitigating the challenges to ensure inclusivity’.

She iterated the need to “de-stigmatise mental heath issues and break the various barriers that one creates around oneself to become more inclusively participative in society and everyday domain.”

DNGC Principal Dr MQ Khan emphasised on “the need for change to start from home if society has to be transformed with regard to its perspective on gender and its roles.”

DNGC English Department Assistant Professor Nending Ommo read out a poem, titled ‘Dear Women’, from his anthology Resonances: Echoes of Life, as a tribute to women.

Students from Nyari Welly girls’ hostel and various departments of the college presented an array of performances to make the occasion more vivid.

Botany Department Professor Priyanka Dutta and DNGC women’s cell convener Geyir Ete also spoke.

The IWD was celebrated also in Upper Siang district headquarters Yingkiong by the district unit of the APWWS, with the theme ‘Inspire Inclusion’, in collaboration with the women & child development (WCD) department and the Sakhi one-stop centre.

Geku-Mariyang MLA Kanggong Taku, who along with Yingkiong PHE&WS EE Rajen Taying attended the programme as a guest, said that “women have more important role in creating a healthy society,” and urged the women to work for the development of the society. He assured to provide support “for genuine cause of society financially, morally, and logistically.”

Women Against Social Evil (WASE) general secretary Joya Tasung Moyong said that “the women of WASE are always ready to help and support people affected by social evils,” and added that “people should not hesitate to contact us.”

ArSRLM representative Ojing Taloh spoke on the inclusion of rural women and SHGs in national-building, while Yingkiong APWWS unit general secretary Kosiang Pangkam presented a brief on the activities carried out by the WASE during 2023-’24.

Among others, SP Tokin Saring, ASHAs, and SHG members participated in the programme.

The MLA later distributed fruit baskets to pregnant women and lactating mothers under the Phalse Poshan scheme of the WCD department. In East Siang district, Pasighat-based Jawaharlal Nehru College organised a weeklong celebration of the IWD from 5-9 March, featuring various activities.

The activities included a plantation drive in the college premises; a counselling session for the girl students; a donation drive led by student volunteers to collect cash and articles for the SEED Academy (an institute for children in need of care and protection, based in Yapgo); and a multi-cuisine food court presentation. (With DIPRO input)