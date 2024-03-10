Lok adalats settle over 151 cases

ITANAGAR, 9 Mar: Over 151 out of 1,081 pending and pre-litigation cases were settled in the first lok adalat sessions of the year in Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday.

Twenty-one lok adalat benches were constituted to deal with the cases, which included criminal compoundable offences, revenue, the Negotiable Instrument Act, bank recovery, electricity bills-related cases, motor accident claims, matrimonial disputes, labour disputes, and other civil cases.

The lok adalats were conducted in various subordinate courts of the state by the Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority.