Last rites of late Phosum Khimhun performed

KHIMYONG, 11 Mar: The last rites of veteran politician and Changlang South MLA Phosum Khimhun were performed at his native Khimyong village in Changlang district on Monday.

A ceremonial guard of honour was presented on the occasion.

PHED Minister Wangki Lowang, Deputy Speaker Tesam Pongte, MLAs Liasam Simai and

Gabriel D Wangsu, Changlang ADC Marpe Riba, SP Kirli Padu, Khimyong EAC Rosalind Pertin, and all HoDs and officials of Changlang and Khimyong were present during the last rites.

On Sunday, the state government had announced a state mourning in honour of the late MLA’s sudden demise while shops and offices in Changlang district were closed on the day of the last rite.